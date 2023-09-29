Ola Aina says he's "enjoyed every bit" of his time at Nottingham Forest since signing for the club in the summer.

The 26 year-old has played in all but one of the Reds' Premier League matches so far after joining as a free agent.

“It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it so far," Aina said. “The staff, the players, the city itself, it’s been really good to me so far and long may it continue.

“I was the first to arrive this summer and it was fun, I had Taiwo [Awoniyi] and Emmanuel Dennis here who I know from Nigeria, I knew Morgan [Gibbs-White] and Harry Toffolo too, so it was smooth sailing.

“The games have been tough, but I feel like for myself and the team, it’s good to see where we’re at. “I feel like we haven’t done too bad against the bigger teams, it’s been a challenge but it’s been a good one.

“It shows the leaps and bounds the club have taken within just one season. It’s good to see we are competing and we do feel strong, so it’s good to have that feeling and hopefully we can have a strong season.”

On his experience of playing at the City Ground, Aina said: “It has lived up to expectations, but some of the boys have told me that I haven’t seen anything yet and that it gets even louder.

“I’m still looking forward to hear that. The fans are amazing here and I can’t wait to get playing in front of them again.”

