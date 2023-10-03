Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to TNT Sports after a 2-1 defeat to Lens: "They are a really good side, exceptional opponent.

"We took the lead and then in one action they managed to score. We had a big chance straight after the break.

"In many occasions we attacked the space - but it was [decided] in the boxes. We missed some big chances and didn't defend well enough for their goals.

"Mistakes happen in football and they will continue to be there somehow but the difference was made in both boxes. You have to put the ball in the back of the net and defend well.

"It was a big night for us. We weren't able to take the result we wanted but we were able to learn."

On Bukayo Saka's injury, Arteta is unsure of how serious the issue is, adding: "It was an action. It was a backheel and he felt something on this specific action. He was too uncomfortable to continue."