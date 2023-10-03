Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to TNT Sports: "The mental errors we make, you cannot allow them at this level. You get punished. This is difficult to control. We are all in this together. We were twice up and in control of the game. We expect more together."

On Rasmus Hojlund's two goals: "Rasmus scored two great goals. We're happy with that but of course but we didn't win the game. He can be really happy with his goals."

On Marcus Rashford trying to square it to Bruno Fernandes instead of shooting: "That's up to Marcus. In such a moment he has to make a decision."

