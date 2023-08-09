Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Last season: N/A

Predicted 2023-24 position: 17th

There has been lots of talk about having three come up then same three go down in the Premier League this season, but if one club can defy those predictions I am going for Burnley.

They were easily the Championship's stand-out side last season, winning the title at a canter while playing superb football in manager Vincent Kompany's first season at Turf Moor.

Burnley have shown ambition and imagination with the £19m capture of Manchester City keeper James Trafford, the hero of England's under-21 Euros triumph, and the move to steal midfield man Sander Berge away from another of the promoted sides Sheffield United.

Kompany has revitalised Burnley and there is genuine excitement before Friday night's opener at home to the champions, his former club Manchester City.

