Celtic pair make TOTW

Celtic goalscorers Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi have been named in Sportscene presenter, Jonathan Sutherland's team of the week.

O'Riley ensured the win late on, making it two goals in two games at the start of the season. He scored four in the entirety of last season... numbers bode well.

And speaking of things that bode well, Kyogo's unreal movement is well documented and although he should have scored more, his goal was a game-changing moment of quality against Aberdeen.