'We can beat any club in the world' - Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United have already proved "we can beat any club in the world" but to make further progress, finding consistency will be key.

Speaking before Saturday's pre-season game against Arsenal in New Jersey, Ten Hag was asked if the aim in the upcoming campaign is to challenge for the title after the top-four finish last time out.

He said: "We have to raise the bar. But by raising the bar you can not always express that in the clinical result.

"Of course we want to win every game and we have shown last season how we can beat all the teams in the world. Now we have to do it on a consistent basis so that is absolutely one of our objectives to be more consistent then we will see where we end.

"We want to play at a higher level, we want to raise the bar, lift the demands and then we will see where we end. The competition we know is very strong but we can beat any club in the world, we have showed."

Ten Hag was asked about United's pursuit of a new forward and whether the club must sell players before bringing any more new faces in.

"You are asking the wrong person. Finance is not for me," he said.

"I am aware of FFP [Financial Fair Play] etc but across United we do everything to get the target in."