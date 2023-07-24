We asked for your views on the likely departure of Raul Jimenez.

You unanimously wish him well but there is some surprise that he is staying in English football.

Here is a snapshot of your comments:

John: It's almost been a surprise that Raul has come back for pre-season at Wolves as he looked certain to exit. It's probably the right time given his lack of form and fleeting appearances under Julen Lopetegui, but I for one wish he were moving to another league, rather than a Premier League rival.

Phill: Raul has been at the heart of the modern 'golden' years at Molineux. His horrific injury coincided with Wolves decline in form, which shows how pivotal he was to a successful period for the club. Very sad to see him leave (if he does go), but he will always be fondly remembered.

Andy: Feels like a complete changing of the guard this summer. Just like Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, Jimenez has given me some of my fondest memories as a Wolves fan. Before his injury, only Kane and Aguero were better forwards than him, and it’s still a tragedy that it all but ended his career. Si senor, you’ll be missed by everyone in the old gold.

Anthony: We could not score goals and after one bad season we let a top striker go to another Premier League club. I can only see another season where we are struggling down at the bottom. I hope that the manager has more confidence in what he is doing than I do. Otherwise it will be another hard slog ahead.

Arthur: £5m is a joke. Be fair to him - he had a poor season (so what?). He is a class player. Get him the right partner and the goals will flow. Fulham can see it so why can’t we? He will come back to haunt us, so come on Wolves - keep all the fans happy and keep him.

Stefan: More fun and games from the Wolves board! No recognised striker and the one that we do have is being released. So far, we have signed defenders, sold our best midfielder and now we are reducing our almost non-existent strike force. We scored fewer goals than anyone in the league last season and survived. This squad looks even more depleted!