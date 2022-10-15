St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

J﻿ack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

K﻿ilmarnock have found plenty of success with their wide play lately. Most notably Danny Armstrong's double against St Johnstone just over a week ago.

I﻿t worked in spells this afternoon but they seemed to lack a back-up plan when Armstorng and Jordan Jones failed to find a route around St Mirren's wide defenders.

Armstrong did have a decent showing today in fairness to him, with his tracking back particularly impressive.

I﻿f he turns up midweek against Dundee United in the League Cup quarter final, a trip to Hampden may well be on the cards for Killie.