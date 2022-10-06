Southampton have taken just 12 points from their past 20 Premier League games - but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl isn't worried about his job.

When asked if he feels he is fighting to stay at the club, he said: "I am here for quite a long time. We had some tough times here in this club in the past and also some good times.

"I don’t have a different feeling about my job than any other manager in the Premier League. You need to get results, wins and that’s what we are concentrating on."

H﻿asenhuttl was also asked if he had a message for fans who might be concerned about recent results.

H﻿e said: "The message is a very clear one. We have had three very tight games. The last three we lost with one goal difference and in the last one especially we had a much higher chance of winning than the opponent but we didn’t do it. This is what we have to learn.

"We see that progress is there but the Premier League is tough. We know this. We are going there [to Etihad Stadium] and you can be sure we are not scared when we go to Manchester City. We want to show a brave team and hopefully a successful one.

"We had better runs, that’s for sure. We are facing City. We know what team we are facing but I also know we drew twice against them last season and we were one of the few teams that took points at the Etihad. This is the only thing we are concentrating on.

"We have shown in the past against a strong side we are competitive. This year they are even stronger and it’s a good challenge to show again if we are able to take something."