M﻿arco Silva says Thursday's game against Aston Villa is a good opportunity for Fulham to end their three-match winless run.

T﻿o do that, he has urged his side to cut out sloppy mistakes, like conceding in the first minute against Bournemouth last time out.

T﻿he Cottagers boss said: "It’s always a good opportunity to fight for the three points and to perform well, that is really important for us as well.

"At the same time, we know it is a tough challenge against a very good team with quality players.

"We have to perform at our best level if we want to get the three points. Some of the things we did in the last game we did in a very good way that we must keep doing. Some things we must improve. If we perform at our best level and avoid certain types of mistakes, of course we are able to win the match.

"I don’t like [defensive problems]. It is something we are all working to improve. I said we have to improve some things. The way we start games is one of them - we cannot concede a goal in the first minute.

"It’s clear we have to improve these situations. We, as a collective, have to perform at our best level. I’m sure, if we perform at our best level, it will be a really, really tough game for Villa."