T﻿im Oscroft, BBC Sport

G﻿oals from Issa Diop and Aleksandar Mitrovic helped Fulham come from behind twice to earn a point in an entertaining encounter with Bournemouth.

A﻿fter conceding in only the second minute, Diop bundled in his first goal for Fulham, while Bernd Leno's excellent save from Jefferson Lerma at close range before the break kept the Cottagers in contention after they had fallen behind again.

A double change by Silva that saw Willian and Tom Cairney introduced at the break provided some impetus, with Mitrovic's equaliser coming just seven minutes into the second half.

Having returned from a foot injury, Mitrovic improved as the game went on and forced Lerma into a penalty-conceding error that he followed with a precise spot-kick for his seventh goal of the season.

The Serb snatched at a chance to win the game late on, dragging a shot wide, while Willian, who had impressed on his first home appearance since his arrival from Corinthians, put a shot straight at Neto in stoppage time.