Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to Match of the Day: "In the first half we were lucky only to be one goal down. After that, you saw what happens when you have belief.

"﻿We had a few issues in the beginning then we changed the shape and it was much better. We still tried to be brave with the ball and we had some good moments. In the end after the equaliser you had the feeling that we had them on the ropes.

"For the effort and for the workload we have put on the pitch exactly what the people want to see. It was a fantastic atmosphere and we were really fighting for everything."