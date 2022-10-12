E﻿rik ten Hag says Manchester United are "going all out to win" against Omona Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday as they aim to top Group E.

At the halfway stage, U﻿nited sit second, three points behind Real Sociedad and knowing a runners-up finish would mean an additional play-off tie against a team dropping out of the Champions League.

W﻿hen asked about using the competition as a chance to rotate and give fringe players some game time, Ten Hag said: "We are going all out for the victory. The first game is always the most important.

"﻿It's Europe, it's tough but we want to be the number one. As you know, our aim is to win all the games."

It is a gruelling schedule for United - Ten Hag still faces a further six games in October - but the Dutch boss is happy with the options at his disposal.

"﻿All the clubs who are in Europe have the same problems," he said. "But we have a squad to cope with it. We have double options at all the positions.

"﻿If I have to rotate, because of injuries or suspensions, then I will replace players. I have different options and that's good."