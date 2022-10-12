Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount told BT Sport: "I feel good. I'm enjoying it and we’re playing well and scoring goals. Hopefully next I get a goal. It’s been coming but I haven't finished it off yet. I’ll take the assists, setting up goals for my team-mates."

On playing under Graham Potter: "It's been brilliant. You can see the way we’ve played. We're an attacking threat going forward and solid at the back. We’re obviously going in the right direction."

On what Potter has changed with him: "Not too much, just trying to get in the box and connect midfield to the strikers and be free. It's been happening for me in the past couple of games - I want more."