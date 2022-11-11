B﻿rentford manager Thomas Frank knows how difficult it will be against Manchester City on Saturday but says he has learned lessons from playing against the champions last season.

"﻿We managed to keep them relatively low on shots in both games," he said. "In that aspect you can take confidence but you are never satisfied with losing 1-0 or 2-0. You want to go for the win and that will be the same on Saturday."

C﻿ity have been irrepressible at home this season, winning all seven games and scoring 29 goals to just seven conceded.

T﻿heir dominance has been in no small part thanks to Erling Haaland, who will pose a significant threat to the Bees.

"﻿He is a goal machine who will break records," said Frank. "They provide him with the best possibilities to score so it is about trying to stop the source.

"﻿We have never gone into a game without belief of being capable of winning. It's going to be unbelievably difficult against potentially the best team in the world."