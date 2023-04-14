Liverpool have received a £37,500 fine after admitting a Football Association charge of failing to control their players during the 4-1 loss at Manchester City on 1 April.

Several Reds players crowded around referee Simon Hooper asking him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper," said an FA statement.