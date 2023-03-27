'Arteta recommends Glasgow as transfer destination'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he loved life at Rangers and revealed he regularly recommends Glasgow as a transfer destination. (Football Scotland), external

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill suggests Steven Davis will need a miracle to make a return to international action in June as the 37-year-old midfielder continues his recovery from a serious knee injury and faces being out of contract with Rangers this summer. (Belfast Telegraph), external

