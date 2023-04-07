Celtic v Rangers: Team news

Midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to be fit for the Premiership champions and league leaders and left-back Greg Taylor is also set to be available despite going off with a knock against Ross County last weekend.

Right-back Anthony Ralston is back in contention, but midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers James Forrest and Liel Abada remain on the sidelines.

Second-top Rangers welcome back midfielder Nicolas Raskin following a thigh issue.

However, Leon King, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander remain out.