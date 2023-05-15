We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Leeds and Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Leeds fans

Alf: Leeds played a spirited game but it's obvious to see that a couple of players need a refresher course. 'Big Sam' has certainly made a difference, and if he can get all the players to play his style of football he will probably keep them up.

Martin: Very pleased with the team, we worked hard as a team pressing really well to win the ball back. Important thing was not to lose so a point against Newcastle is a good result.

Alcedo: A draw, I think will not be enough. It was a question of penalties, we can’t afford to give them away but if presented with one at the other end we must score from it. I think it is time for Bamford to take a rest until next season, he has done precious little this season. Why spend a club record on a striker who sits on the bench match after match?

Tam: I had a bad feeling early in the game because we kept fouling. We always foul far too often including the two penalties, a silly foul and an outrageous hand in the sky from Firpo who should hang his head in shame for a disgraceful performance. When we were awarded a penalty I shouted at the screen "please don’t let Bamford take it". A bad draw.

Newcastle fans

Peter: It was a tough game, Newcastle struggled to build momentum and we looked shaky at the back, however we showed some good signs going foward and took a valuable point on the road. Six more points to guarantee Champions League football.

Chris: Before the emotionally immature lose their minds - it's still in our hands. Disappointing not to win, but this game and the run-in was never going to be easy. We gained a point, Liverpool may drop a couple, and we still have two winnable home games. Time to stay calm.

Matt: We did seem to be a bit nervy today and just didn’t press Leeds enough. It just didn’t click for us in the final third. After last weekend I said give Isak and Wilson another chance starting together but again it didn’t really work. Pope's penalty save kept us in the game and Wilson’s penalties were clinical. Still a point closer to CL though.

Graeme: I am loving what Newcastle have achieved so far this season and we are definitely ahead of the curve, but it is a sign that we still lack some quality if we can’t beat a team like Leeds, regardless of how much of a cauldron Elland Road was. We need some careful investment over the summer to truly take us up to the next level. In Eddie we trust!