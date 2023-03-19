'Mothewell should move Butcher to defensive midfield'

Euan: Played as well as could be expected against a team that should be dominating. How the 3rd goal was not judged to be offside is beyond me and I hope retrospective action is taken against Cantwell for cheating

Hugh: Thought the goalkeeper was to blame for the first goal against us and he takes far too long to kick out and never finds a Motherwell player. Why can we not play out from the back? Too often the balls ends up with an opposing player

Gordon: Didn’t expect anything against Old Firm. We played well but with our central defenders coming back to fitness, I think we should move the excellent Butcher to defensive midfield, which he was brought in for. Cantwell given far too much a free reign, which was our undoing. We need more bite in that area

Jim: I thought when we made it 2-2 we could have got something from the game. Although our first was borderline offside, their third was definitely offside. I've watched the replays time and again, cannot understand it. And Richard Foster was spot on, Cantwell is a disgrace, a total embarrassment. Onwards and upwards