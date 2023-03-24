Hibs injury boost as Newell set for return

Hibs have been handed a boost this week, with midfielder Joe Newell returning to full training.

The midfielder has been out since early February with an ankle injury but is set to feature in the Scottish Premiership run-in.

The 30-year-old has proven a firm favourite for Hibs boss Lee Johnson so far this season.

Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Rocky Bushiri (ankle) are expected to be out for at least four weeks.

Martin Boyle, who has joined his Australia national team to continue his rehabilitation, is expected to be back in the summer, while Aiden McGeady is still recovering following his hamstring injury.