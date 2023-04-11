Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is right to emphasise the patience that has been required in the club's quest to win the Champions League for the first time, says former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong.

In his press conference before Tuesday's quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich, Guardiola drew comparisons with golfer Jack Nicklaus and basketball star Michael Jordan as he defended City's Champions League record.

Bassong told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Most people don't really understand why they haven't won it yet but he knows the reality and he knows that sometimes winning the Champions League is not only a matter of quality.

"All the planets have got to be aligned and for some reason that hasn't been the case yet for City.

"City is becoming a great team but City is not Real Madrid, for example, yet. Pep Guardiola knows that, as an institution, it takes a lot of time to establish yourselves at the top of the mountain and to remain there.

"I think they're on their way, maybe he's going to win it and I would love for City fans and for Guardiola, for all of the work he's put in, to finally get a Champions League with them.

"Sometimes there are small details and intangible things that need to happen within a club or a team to start winning the Champions League and keep winning it."

