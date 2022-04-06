Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"It was about hard work and having to fight for things." That's Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch describing his upbringing in Wisconsin.

"Even when we would play other local towns at sports, Racine was always kind of known as the tougher area. So, we actually embraced that. We wanted to be about that. We wanted to be gritty, we wanted to have to fight for things - and my family was like that."

However, the American is keen not to overplay his background where "nothing was taken for granted, nothing was given and everything had to be earned". In an exclusive interview, he told BBC Radio Leeds: "That seemed really normal to me."

His footballing prowess helped him as a state educated student earn an Ivy League education at Princeton University. Studying American history, he had to compete with those more privileged. "When I stepped foot into Princeton I was surrounded by people who had been to boarding schools and high-level high schools - and I barely knew how to write a paper, I barely knew how to discuss a topic in a course.

"I was a good student, but I wasn't exposed to the level of education that most of the other people were there. So, again, I had to fight."

Marsch, who went on to win several Major League Soccer titles and play for the United States, says his athletic ability did not insulate him from condescending remarks by his peers.

"You knew you were almost, as an athlete, treated as: 'Well, he's not as smart. You know, he's not really at the level of everybody else.'

"I've kind of always had a chip on my shoulder, but I try not to be negative. It's always an opportunity to respond, it's always an opportunity to get better - and that's the way I've treated my life."

