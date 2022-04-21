Here's the latest post in our series on what fans think of Manchester United's new boss Erik ten Hag.

Sam Peoples, founder of YouTube channel United Peoples TV, external and The Peoples Person, external website, lifelong United fan Natalie Burrell, Alex Turk from Stretford Paddock, external and editor of Stretty News, external Dale O'Donnell have had their say:

Sam: We've lacked identity for nearly a decade. Previously, it was winning, but when that disappeared so did United's confidence. I expect identity to be embedded bit by bit - to progressively get better until it becomes second nature. And it will be great to watch a team you can identify as United no matter who is on the pitch.

Natalie: It'll be back to basics - hard work, determination - then on to quick build-up play and urgency. He's good with youth and that's what Manchester United are about. You saw what he did with young players at Ajax. Academy players will be excited, thinking they'll get their chance.

Alex: Fans have to understand things aren't going to switch immediately. But United under Ten Hag should be a flexible 4-2-3-1, with versatile players, a possession-based, yet direct style of play and counter-pressing off the ball. With the current crop, you can see why it'll take time.

Dale: I expect United will ultimately have a clear sense of identity, but it's important we take a year or two to build with Ten Hag before expecting the world. I can't see United winning the league for at least three years.

