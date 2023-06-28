Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has revealed the moment the achievement of qualifying for Champions League football hit home.

The striker was key to helping Eddie Howe's side finish in the Premier League's top four and told Jill Scott's Coffee Club podcast: "This season has been good, we have had a successful end to it. Couldn’t ask for much more.

"The Champions League hadn’t really sunk in until I went to the Sam Fender concert and he played the Champions League anthem. Everyone was buzzing. To see it being played in the stadium and everyone joining in in black and white, it makes the hairs on your arm stand up."

Wilson also explained why he changed his phone number in the run up to the Carabao Cup final and how delivery drivers leave him football-themed messages on parcels sent to his home.

