Tennis star Norrie eyes Ibrox debut

British men's tennis number one Cameron Norrie has a key date in his diary - Rangers' Scottish Premiership game with Dundee United.

South Africa-born Norrie's dad, who is originally from Glasgow, is a big Rangers fan and the pair have been invited by the club to attend a match.

They hope to take up the offer when Norrie is in the city in September for the Davis Cup, with United's visit taking place on the day in between GB's fixtures against the US and Kazakhstan.

"If the dates line up, I'm definitely down to go," Norrie, 26, said.

"My dad is a diehard fan. When I was young, he was like, 'you have to support Rangers, you have to wear blue the majority of the time'.

"It was more pushed upon me. I do like their team. I don't think (Davis Cup coach) Leon Smith will be joining me. We will wait and see. He is a big Celtic fan."