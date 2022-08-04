Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport Data Analyst

Amongst Forest’s 10 outfield summer signings only Jesse Lingard arrives with significant Premier League experience – 165 appearances and over 9,000 minutes in England’s top flight.

This makes him one of the most experienced players within the squad, of outfield players only Steve Cook (168) and Jack Colback (179) have made more Premier League appearances.

Steve Cooper will be hoping Lingard’s experience, as well as his guile and goalscoring ability, are able to make Forest competitive in the Premier League.