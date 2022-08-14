West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski, speaking to Sky Sports: "We are very frustrated. We knew it was going to be tough. We were expecting a big battle and that was how it was from the first minute.

"They were better than us in first half but second half we had much better chances."

On the disallowed goal: I probably had the worst view on the pitch. The boys were very disappointed. Michail Antonio said the defender blocked him rather than him pushing him away.

On Forest's goal: "Every goal you concede is frustrating. We got out-played in an area of the box. We were still trying to defend it but the clearance wasn't ideal. It looked scrappy."

On the overall performance: "I think we are very experienced in the Premier League. Sometimes you get punished for little things and maybe that is what happened today. We didn't take our chances and let in a soft goal. In the first half Forest were more dominant than us."