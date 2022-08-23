Alex Pewter, CPFC Insights, external

Crystal Palace have had a solid start to the season and will have been delighted to secure their first three points on Saturday against Aston Villa in what turned out to be a comfortable victory.

The central midfield in particular played fluently. The combination of Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze has already shown good chemistry and outplayed their opposite numbers, especially in possession.

Despite that excellent performance, the club appears to want to reinforce that area further with either a box-to-box type - a void left by former loanee Conor Gallagher - or a player capable of covering multiple roles.

Palace have been patient in allowing the window to unfold, rather than forcing a transfer, and still have their loan wildcard option - all while maintaining a lingering hope for Gallagher or a player of his calibre becoming available.

If last season was arguably the strongest Palace squad of the modern era, improving the starting XI becomes a greater challenge in the future.

What do you think? Does the club need to strengthen the midfield - and if so, who should they target? Have your say here