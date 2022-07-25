Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes the versatility of new signing Callum Roberts strengthens the Dons' attacking options for this season.

Attacking midfielder Roberts has arrived at Pittodrie from Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

The former England Under-20 player has signed a three-year deal with the Dons.

The 25-year-old, who came through Newcastle United's youth system, can feature in a number of positions.

“I’ve spoken about the need for a bit more creativity and the good thing about Callum is that he can play off the right as a number 10 or also in central midfield as an attacking midfielder," said Goodwin.

"He gives us a number of different options. He’s a great age with good energy and pace and is another exciting one for the fans to look forward too.”