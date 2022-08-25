Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester United travel to Southampton on Saturday lunchtime with a new buoyant mood surrounding the club after their thrilling victory over Liverpool at a vibrant Old Trafford on Monday.

Erik ten Hag’s first win as manager showed United several times removed from the hapless team that had been outplayed by Brighton and Brentford in their first two Premier League games.

United were energetic, intense and defensively secure after Ten Hag dropped captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Surely they will still be sidelined once more at St. Mary’s and Ten Hag will have new marquee signing Casemiro available for his debut after his £60m move from Real Madrid.

The trick for United now is to repeat the performance against Liverpool because the questions asked of this under-achieving squad will not go away after one win, no matter how significant, if it is not backed up by a display that proves they were not just rising to a single occasion.

Southampton will provide a real test after winning at Leicester City and will provide intensity of their own that United must not just match, but better.

United deserved all the praise that came their way on Monday – but they must now do it again at Southampton and beyond.