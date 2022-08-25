Assistant head coach Rene Maric says Leeds are "checking every few days" on the fitness of Patrick Bamford.

The 28-year-old has missed the last two games with a groin problem and, given his recent spate of injuries, Maric is being cautious with his return.

"He is developing well," said Maric. "But you never know exactly how much pressure you can put on with a groin injury.

"We have to check every few days."

Maric only joined the coaching staff at Leeds last month having spent last season at Borussia Dortmund. The 29-year-old has previously worked at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Speaking about his role as part of Jesse Marsch's backroom team, he said: "At the moment, it's more observing and sharing my thoughts and experiences.

"The quality here in every department is a very pleasant surprise.

"I'm just trying to play my small part and be a service provider for the players and other coaches."

