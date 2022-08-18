Cristiano Ronaldo will likely end up staying at Manchester United, despite the forward's recent "embarrassing" and "annoying" hints about his future, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Ronaldo, who this week commented on an Instagram post to state that many of the stories written about him are "lies", has been linked with a move back to his native Portugal, to the club where his career started - Sporting Lisbon.

"It is a good thing that somebody has expressed a desire in signing him, because it was getting a bit embarrassing for the self-proclaimed 'GOAT'," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"In normal circumstances, I would quite like this transfer. He started his career at Sporting Lisbon, he is going back to Portugal having left as a teenager. But Cristiano Ronaldo is doing my head in.

"He released this ridiculous statement saying that he had a notebook in which he has been noting down all the stories written about him every day. As if he is doing that? So he goes home at night, Googles his name and then writes them all down.

"He says only five of the stories have been true. Let's get it straight - he could have said he wanted to leave at the end of last season and didn't. His behaviour and body language in the two games in which he has featured this season have been atrocious.

"He then says in two weeks' time I am going to tell the truth. Why not do it now? What happens in two weeks' time? The transfer window shuts. So then he is going to know where he is. Tell us the truth now. The whole thing is annoying.

"I still think he will stay at Manchester United."

Listen to the latest Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds