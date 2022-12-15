Claus Norgaard joins first training session
- Published
Brentford's new assistant coach Claus Norgaard has officially joined Brentford after he received his work permit.
Norgaard, who was part of Thomas Frank's staff at Brondby, replaces Brian Reimer who departed to become head coach of Anderlecht.
Skip twitter post
Claus at Christmas time 👌— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 15, 2022
Work permit received, our new Assistant First Team Coach has his first training session at Jersey Road #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/Inx51Fvznm
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post