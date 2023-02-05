Hibernian defender Lewis Stevenson is determined to continue playing as long as he is "adding value on and off the pitch".

The 35-year-old set a new club record on Saturday when he played in the 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley, his 450th league appearance.

"When I hang my boots up and look back at some of my achievements it’ll mean something," said Stevenson, who made his Hibs debut in September 2005. "But Paul Hanlon is breathing down my neck so I need to try and keep going for as long as I can.

"It’s more important to me that we got the win rather than making my 450th appearance. We were disappointed with the way it ended at Ross County, but getting seven points out of nine is good and we seem to be on the up."

The Hibs stalwart insists he is loving playing for the club "as much now as ever" and claims he and the club have been "a good fit" for one another.

He added: "My dream is to be a one-club man but I understand the club needs to move on and evolve so if I’m not adding value on the pitch then I don’t want to hang about here.

"I’ve been lucky to stay pretty injury free most of my career. I’ve been well looked after so I feel pretty good although I know that could change quickly. I could wake up tomorrow and feel like I’m 65 years old.

"I want to play for as long as I can, but I don’t want to hang about here just for sentiment. As long as I’m adding value on and off the pitch hopefully I can stay."