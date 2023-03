Arsenal will continue to monitor Thomas Partey, who made his comeback from a muscle problem as an 84th-minute substitute at Leicester City.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined by knee injuries.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again unavailable because of a thigh issue.

This game comes too soon for James Garner and Nathan Patterson, while Andros Townsend is still out with a long-term knee injury.

