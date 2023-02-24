Vieira on Zaha fitness, 'positive' mood and 'no good time' to play Liverpool
Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Crystal Palace play Liverpool on Saturday night looking for their first Premier League win of 2023.
Eagles manager Patrick Vieira has spoken to the media. Here are the key points:
Wilfried Zaha trained with the team on Friday, but Vieira said he will have to make a call on Saturday morning on whether his top scorer, who has missed the last three matches, can play.
Tyrick Mitchell also trained and is in contention after coming off with an injury against Brentford. James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are also in training with the first team and the latter has played 45 minutes for the U21 side this week. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is out injured.
On the mood in the camp after conceding a late equaliser in the game against Brentford, Vieira said: "Positive regarding what we showed on the day in Brentford [but] disappointed by conceding with the last kick of the game. Of course, it tells us a lot about how we need to score that second goal. When you play against teams in the Premier League, you concede chances - but on the other side, when we have those opportunities, it's important for us to take them."
The Eagles haven't scored two goals in a match since 31 December. When asked about a lack of goals, Vieira said: "I think it’s just a lack of confidence at the moment; a lack of belief. It’s important for us to keep creating those chances and keep working hard in training and try to score those goals."
On the match against Liverpool: "I don’t think it is the best time to play them. When you are talking about Liverpool Football Club and what they’ve have achieved in the past couple of years, looking at the quality of players they have, they will want to bounce back straight away. There’s no good time to play Liverpool."
In the last match against Liverpool, Darwin Nunez was sent off for an incident involving Joachim Andersen. When asked about the battle, Vieira said: "What we talk about and really focus on is how we want to play the game. How do we want to manage Liverpool and how do we try to impose ourselves? This week, it was more about the team than the individual."
