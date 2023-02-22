Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
Thanks to Brentford's late equaliser last time out, Crystal Palace remain winless in their past seven Premier League games (D4 L3). They last had a longer run without a victory in June/July 2020 (eight games).
No side has won more Premier League games when conceding the first goal than Crystal Palace this season (four). However, Liverpool are the only side with a 100% win rate when scoring first in the competition this term (won eight out of eight).
Cody Gakpo has scored in his past two Premier League appearances, with both of his strikes making the score 2-0 to Liverpool. No player has scored in three consecutive games for the Reds so far this season.