Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Thanks to Brentford's late equaliser last time out, Crystal Palace remain winless in their past seven Premier League games (D4 L3). They last had a longer run without a victory in June/July 2020 (eight games).

No side has won more Premier League games when conceding the first goal than Crystal Palace this season (four). However, Liverpool are the only side with a 100% win rate when scoring first in the competition this term (won eight out of eight).