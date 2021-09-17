Leicester 0-1 Man City: Fantasy football top performers
Manchester City clinched a 1-0 victory over Leicester in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points went to Manchester City players:
Joao Cancelo (3)
Bernardo Silva (2)
Ruben Dias (1)
So which Manchester City and Leicester players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.
