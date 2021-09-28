Leeds 1-2 West Ham: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionWest Ham thought they had cancelled out Raphinha's goal for Leeds through a Tomas Soucek goal, only for VAR to rule it out for a Michail Antonio foul on Illan MeslierPublished1 hour agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionThe Hammers eventually found the equaliser when Jarrod Bowen's shot deflected in off Junior Firpo for an own goalimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionAfter serving a week's suspension, Antonio was back with a bang as he scored the winner for West Ham in the 90th minuteimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionDavid Moyes' side are back on track in the Premier League and the victory will give the Hammers confidence as they head into their Europa League match against Rapid Vienna on Thursday