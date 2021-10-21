Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Crystal Palace have won three of their past five Premier League matches against Newcastle (two defeats), more than they had in their first 15 games against them in the competition (two wins, five draws, eight defeats).
Newcastle have won just one of their past six away Premier League games against Palace (three draws, two defeats), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-0 to the Magpies).
The Eagles are looking to go unbeaten in their opening five home league matches of a season for the first time since 1996-97, when they were in the second tier, having last achieved the feat in the top flight back in 1990-91.