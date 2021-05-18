‘Boisterous’ Elland Road in top 10 worst away grounds
Fans are preparing to return to Elland Road when Leeds host West Brom on Sunday, and the Whites' ground made it into the list of the toughest places to play - as decided by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.
"I loved Elland Road. It was one of those grounds I just knew I would score goals. It is a great atmosphere. I loved going there; it was always a happy hunting ground. [The fans] were boisterous," Shearer told the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast earlier this season.
Richards added: "I wasn't playing but when I was at Aston Villa, I went to watch them against Leeds and I was in the Leeds end.
“Villa had a shot and I must have clapped my hands and some guy next to me said: 'What you doing here, fella?' I said I was watching the game. He said: 'Why are you cheering for Aston Villa?' The fella stood up, so I stood up as well. He came towards my face and I thought: if I fight here I am going to get in trouble."
