Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel described Romelu Lukaku as a "fantastic player" but refused to comment on the striker potentially returning to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had an £85m bid for the 28-year-old rejected by the Serie A champions earlier this week, and the Belgium international has now told Inter Milan he wants to leave the club if they receive a suitable offer.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," said Tuchel. "There are some players we think could be a good target and good fit, but I won't comment on specific names."

Tuchel was speaking after Wednesday's 2-2 pre-season friendly draw with Tottenham.

A Hakim Ziyech double gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead after 50 minutes but second-half goals from Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn secured a draw for Spurs.