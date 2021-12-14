Can Burnley avoid the drop?

Burnley's style of football could be what helps them stay in the Premier League, according to former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha.

The Clarets are in the bottom three and have dropped 14 points from winning positions this season, but Onuoha says there is still a long way to go.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "There is still a positive in there in the fact that they are scoring the opening goal because historically Burnley don’t score a tonne of goals.

"Maybe that will get them over the line in the second half of the season. For them, sometimes you think you are in such a bad situation that there is no way you can get out of it because everyone around you is going to start winning, but look at the bottom of the table and they are, in theory, three points away from safety and other teams have won maybe one more game.

"It’s still very competitive and some of the emotions you go through when you are down there, there are probably four or five other sides going through the same things.

"The loss to Newcastle was a very significant one but I think those guys have seen it before and the style of football Burnley play might be robust enough to potentially get them out of a situation as opposed to a team that wants to play total football and can’t get over the line."

