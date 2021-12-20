David Anderson, Bees Tactical podcast

Thomas Frank went first, going on record with his belief that football should undergo some kind of firebreak to stem and control rising Covid cases.

Christmas football is a tradition in England so dare to suggest a break in play at your peril. However, with Omicron cases spiralling faster than Bryan Mbeumo’s transfer value, would a winter break suit the Brentford team as well as the fans?

A winter firebreak would do at least three things:

Give a chance to stem the flow of positive Covid cases as boosters are rolled out and non-important social contacts are reduced in the run-up to and around Christmas.

Allow us to bring in goalkeeping reinforcement.

Give footballers chance for a rest. We have got a number of soft tissue injuries - extra workload, increased training demands and physical match output, all in the toughest season Bees players have ever had, is going to have an impact on bodies.

Rescheduling games on the other side of the transfer window - such as the frustrating Boxing Day fixture - would mean fans can travel to the game at a convenient point in the future.

If a winter firebreak slows the virus, allows Brentford players time to recover from injury and affords time to strengthen the squad, then I stand with Frank.