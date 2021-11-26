Johnny Cantor, BBC Sussex

A year ago, a 1-0 win against Leeds United ended a run of nine games without a win for the Seagulls and the same result would be just the tonic after a run of seven without a league victory this season.

It’s worth noting that five of those matches have been draws but only Newcastle and Manchester United have secured fewer points than the five Graham Potter’s side have amassed over that period.

Much of the focus for the last few years has been on the top end of the pitch and that has not relented in recent weeks.

The Albion have scored from open play in just one match in the last six, albeit that game was against Liverpool. The dilemma for the Seagulls' head coach is whether to recall top scorer Neal Maupay who hasn’t started any of the last three games. The Frenchman will be keen to remind his manager that he has scored four goals against Leeds in the last six league meetings.

Graham Potter was keen to highlight the variety of options available to Leeds and the return of Raphinha is undoubtedly a boost for Marcelo Bielsa but Seagulls fans will be hoping, and some even expecting, a win after recent results.

However, the six-point gap between the two sides is a reminder that league position can often mask the narrow margins between the sides whose season could go in one of two directions.