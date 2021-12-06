Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Sport: "Today is what I have been saying from the beginning - fans, players, all together, we are stronger.

"You could see today the spirit, even with the VAR decisions going against us. The reaction was perfect. We showed character and people were delighted at the end.

"It is important for everyone to have the belief that performing like today we can win against any team.

"It is just about showing this character in every game. This is what we are expecting and hopefully it will be like this until the end of the season."