Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira "doesn't understand" what was achieved at a meeting of the Premier League managers on Thursday.

The bosses met to discuss the Covid situation but Spurs boss Antonio Conte dismissed it earlier as "a waste of time" and Vieira agreed.

"I don't know what the point of the meeting was," said Vieira before Sunday;s trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"When you have a meeting like that with 20 managers, it is difficult to get your ideas across. When it was finished, I didn't understand the conclusion of it."

Vieira also called for more detail regarding fixture cancellations and the rescheduling of postponed games.

"Some teams will play three games and others might not play one," he said. "We need some more information."

Palace will be without James MacArthur for the Spurs match and are waiting on the fitness of a couple of players before Vieira names his starting line-up.