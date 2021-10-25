Brentford 1-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats
Leicester have won each of their past six away matches against Brentford in all competitions, only the second time they’ve won six or more consecutive away games against an opponent after a seven-game winning run at Leyton Orient between 1925 and 1980.
Brentford have lost consecutive home league matches for the first time since losing three in a row in November/December 2018.
Leicester's last nine away Premier League wins has seen them score exactly two goals, with seven of those nine ending 2-1, including their last five wins on the road.