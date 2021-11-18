Grealish at risk in England race

Jack Grealish could lose out in a fight for an England starting place at the 2022 World Cup because of the emergence of Jude Bellingham, says former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison.

Grealish, 26, has settled into life at Manchester City since his £100m move from Aston Villa in the summer but has not been able to command a regular starting position for England.

His form at City has seen him score once in nine league fixtures, while 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham continues to earn positive reviews for his club form.

“I’ve love to know how Grealish fits in for Gareth Southgate,” Hutchison told the BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast.

“At the moment at City, Grealish is in a passing side and he is a dribbler of the ball. The two don’t marry up at the moment. I’d love to know where Gareth sees him. He’s a brilliant player. But when you’re trying to look ahead, I imagine Bellingham must be the man going forward. When you’re picking that England XI for the World Cup I think it’s incredibly hard.”

